Bank of America Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $3.40. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KOS. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (down previously from $3.00) on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Stephens initiated coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Clarkson Capital started coverage on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research note on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.73.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $1.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.73. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $1.03 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $511.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $310.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.82 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,750,000 after acquiring an additional 815,582 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 26.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,319,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,724 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 100.0% in the second quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 220.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,917,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the first quarter worth $3,914,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas along the Atlantic Margins in the United States. The company’s primary assets include production projects located in offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as gas projects located in offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

