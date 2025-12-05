Walleye Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Piper Sandler Companies $PIPR

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 357.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.27% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIPR. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 495.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $368.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CFO Katherine Patricia Clune sold 1,367 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total transaction of $443,851.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 10,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,384,893.25. The trade was a 11.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.33, for a total value of $825,825.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 2,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,635.68. This represents a 46.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 11,267 shares of company stock valued at $3,763,746 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:PIPR opened at $338.76 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $202.91 and a fifty-two week high of $374.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $333.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.86. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company had revenue of $455.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

Featured Articles

