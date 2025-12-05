Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Ocean Park High Income ETF (NASDAQ:DUKH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2435 per share on Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is a 133.0% increase from Ocean Park High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Ocean Park High Income ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Shares of DUKH stock opened at $24.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $7.36 million, a P/E ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.30. Ocean Park High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $23.36 and a twelve month high of $25.51.
About Ocean Park High Income ETF
