ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN) Price Target Raised to $125.00

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ServiceTitan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on shares of ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of ServiceTitan from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.40.

NASDAQ TTAN opened at $95.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. ServiceTitan has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $131.33.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 16.87% and a negative net margin of 26.08%.The firm had revenue of $249.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceTitan will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Viii sold 370,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.79, for a total value of $43,647,909.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7,595,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,706,572.83. The trade was a 4.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $1,749,278.90. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,121,690 shares of company stock valued at $126,740,332 in the last quarter. Insiders own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 538.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,429,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,670,000 after buying an additional 3,735,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in ServiceTitan by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,893,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ServiceTitan by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,306,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after purchasing an additional 32,066 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,545.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,893,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,062 shares in the last quarter.

ServiceTitan, Inc engages in the collection of field service activities required to install, maintain, and service the infrastructure and systems of residences and commercial buildings. The company was founded by Ara Mahdessian and Vahe Kuzoyan on June 8, 2008 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

