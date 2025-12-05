Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK Shares Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Liberty Broadband worth $20,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 71.3% during the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,557,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,248,000 after buying an additional 648,125 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $137,249,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the second quarter worth approximately $9,957,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 16.6% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 383,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,762,000 after acquiring an additional 54,755 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LBRDK shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $104.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $257.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.70 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 105.04% and a return on equity of 12.23%. Research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Corporation will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

