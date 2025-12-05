Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Plans $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 22nd.
Global Indemnity Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Global Indemnity Group has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Indemnity Group to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.
Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $28.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $409.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.44. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Global Indemnity Group Company Profile
Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Penn-America and Non-Core Operations. The company distributes property and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents; and property and general liability niche products through program administrators with specific binding authority.
