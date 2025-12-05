Super Group (SGHC) Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.

Super Group (SGHC) has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Super Group (SGHC) to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get Super Group (SGHC) alerts:

Super Group (SGHC) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SGHC opened at $11.11 on Friday. Super Group has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of Super Group (SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) ( NYSE:SGHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Super Group (SGHC) had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 43.14%. The company had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.19 million. As a group, analysts expect that Super Group will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the third quarter valued at $669,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) in the 3rd quarter worth about $651,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 767,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 453,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 244,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 68,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group (SGHC) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group (SGHC) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.