Super Group (SGHC) Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:SGHC)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, December 19th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th.
Super Group (SGHC) has a payout ratio of 23.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Super Group (SGHC) to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.
Super Group (SGHC) Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SGHC opened at $11.11 on Friday. Super Group has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.09.
Institutional Trading of Super Group (SGHC)
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) during the third quarter valued at $669,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) in the 3rd quarter worth about $651,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Super Group (SGHC) during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 767,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 453,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Super Group (SGHC) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 244,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 68,760 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.09% of the company’s stock.
Super Group (SGHC) Company Profile
Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.
