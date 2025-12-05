RTX Corporation $RTX Shares Sold by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC lowered its holdings in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 83.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,937 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in RTX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,784,000 after buying an additional 1,394,918 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 4.2% during the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $171.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.18. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $112.27 and a twelve month high of $181.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $229.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.44.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 55.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total transaction of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,729,013.40. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $215.00 target price on shares of RTX and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.00.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

