BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) Stock Price

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.10% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on Rubrik from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. FBN Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBRK opened at $70.42 on Friday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $47.35 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.10 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.64.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $350.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Rubrik has set its FY 2026 guidance at -0.200–0.160 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at -0.120–0.100 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rubrik will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In related news, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 40,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total value of $2,981,015.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 333,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,751,112.88. The trade was a 10.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Wendell Thompson sold 9,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $745,584.84. Following the sale, the director owned 998 shares in the company, valued at $82,594.48. This trade represents a 90.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 115,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,777,876 in the last 90 days. 32.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBRK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rubrik by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,016,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,586,000 after purchasing an additional 993,634 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Rubrik by 10.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,947,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,955,000 after acquiring an additional 485,080 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rubrik by 18.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,569,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,552,000 after purchasing an additional 543,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the second quarter worth about $219,132,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,476 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

