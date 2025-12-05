Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Declares $0.69 Quarterly Dividend

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be given a dividend of 0.69 per share by the cell phone carrier on Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 12th.

Verizon Communications has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Verizon Communications has a dividend payout ratio of 57.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Verizon Communications to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38. Verizon Communications has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $47.35. The firm has a market cap of $174.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.19 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

