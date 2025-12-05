Trigran Investments Inc. Purchases 447,598 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. $TTGT

Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,974,434 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447,598 shares during the quarter. TechTarget comprises about 6.7% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 6.96% of TechTarget worth $38,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 1,840.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 461,691 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after purchasing an additional 437,899 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 68.9% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 888,887 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after buying an additional 362,500 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 41.3% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 686,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after buying an additional 200,495 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in TechTarget during the first quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in TechTarget during the 1st quarter worth $893,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TechTarget alerts:

TechTarget Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $5.39 on Friday. TechTarget, Inc. has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $388.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.38.

Insider Transactions at TechTarget

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,400. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TechTarget

TechTarget Profile

(Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.