Tema Etfs LLC Purchases New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Tema Etfs LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 36,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,814,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.5% in the first quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 34,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.2% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of JCI opened at $114.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average is $107.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $68.03 and a 12-month high of $123.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 66,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,496. This trade represents a 32.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Friday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.32.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

