Tema Etfs LLC Purchases 8,948 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Tema Etfs LLC raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 33,572.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,517,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,092 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $183,859,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in BWX Technologies by 523.2% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,517,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,895 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in BWX Technologies by 139.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,592,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,398,000 after acquiring an additional 926,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $132,498,000. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BWX Technologies

In other news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total transaction of $1,979,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,124,852.60. The trade was a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BWXT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on BWX Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $178.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.45. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.21 and a 12-month high of $218.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $866.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.48 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 30.70%. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.750-3.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.03%.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.