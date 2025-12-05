TCM Advisors LLC Has $765,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

TCM Advisors LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,138,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,014 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 732.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 42,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 37,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 44.5% in the second quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price target on Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 2.2%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $148.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.42. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.12 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $231.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

