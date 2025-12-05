Tema Etfs LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

Tema Etfs LLC lifted its position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Hubbell comprises 1.1% of Tema Etfs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise purchased a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.50, for a total transaction of $1,152,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 4,785 shares in the company, valued at $2,232,202.50. The trade was a 34.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.32, for a total transaction of $945,813.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,247.76. The trade was a 38.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $437.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $434.51 and its 200 day moving average is $423.90. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hubbell Inc has a 1 year low of $299.42 and a 1 year high of $484.26.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.19. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 18.100-18.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBB has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $431.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hubbell from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $474.00.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

