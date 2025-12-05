Tema Etfs LLC Buys 3,709 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Tema Etfs LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,328 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises about 1.4% of Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $5,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Copia Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 509.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 67 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 159.3% in the 2nd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 70 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 185.7% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 93.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus set a $540.00 price target on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $490.00 target price on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $495.00 price target on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Monday, November 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.32.

Quanta Services stock opened at $464.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.14. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $469.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $438.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.17.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total value of $2,859,907.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. This trade represents a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gerald A. Ducey, Jr. sold 7,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.08, for a total value of $3,413,850.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,756.80. The trade was a 27.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

