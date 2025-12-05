Tema Etfs LLC Sells 22,780 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. $IR

Tema Etfs LLC decreased its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,780 shares during the period. Ingersoll Rand makes up approximately 1.8% of Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,375,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,913,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,100,000 after purchasing an additional 38,999 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,797,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,920,000 after purchasing an additional 74,070 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 14.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 726,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,147,000 after purchasing an additional 91,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,477 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $119,090.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $979,896.39. This represents a 10.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.90.

NYSE IR opened at $79.96 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.61 and a 52 week high of $104.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.88.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 7.31%.The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

