Tema Etfs LLC Takes $2.69 Million Position in Merus N.V. $MRUS

Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,215 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,000. Tema Etfs LLC owned about 0.07% of Merus as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 15.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 66.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 26.3% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,280 shares in the last quarter. Atle Fund Management AB raised its position in shares of Merus by 69.7% during the second quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 59,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 324.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Merus Price Performance

MRUS opened at $96.22 on Friday. Merus N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $33.19 and a fifty-two week high of $96.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.62 and its 200 day moving average is $72.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merus

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, VP Harry Shuman sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total value of $796,136.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 11,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,311.84. The trade was a 43.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Merus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Merus in a report on Monday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.56.

About Merus

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

