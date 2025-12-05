Tema Etfs LLC Cuts Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

Tema Etfs LLC reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,753 shares during the quarter. Clean Harbors accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tema Etfs LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $5,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLH. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,293,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,043,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,704 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 899,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,304,000 after buying an additional 504,290 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,632,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 550,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $127,190,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 456,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,962,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $253.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Clean Harbors from $277.00 to $270.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.25.

CLH stock opened at $236.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.77. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $178.29 and a 12 month high of $255.44. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.95.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.16). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

