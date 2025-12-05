Tema Etfs LLC Sells 96,031 Shares of APi Group Corporation $APG

Tema Etfs LLC reduced its position in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,031 shares during the period. APi Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Tema Etfs LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in APi Group were worth $7,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in APi Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APi Group by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,881,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,269,000 after purchasing an additional 41,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Group LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other APi Group news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 340,000 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $12,270,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,968,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,583,631.10. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 900,000 shares of company stock valued at $32,342,000. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of APG stock opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.25 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.72. APi Group Corporation has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. APi Group had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on APG. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of APi Group in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on APi Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered APi Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, APi Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Further Reading

