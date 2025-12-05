Trigran Investments Inc. Sells 103,315 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. $HCKT

Trigran Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,315 shares during the quarter. The Hackett Group accounts for about 3.0% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Trigran Investments Inc. owned approximately 2.45% of The Hackett Group worth $17,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in The Hackett Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group in the 2nd quarter worth $468,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,937,000 after purchasing an additional 23,878 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in The Hackett Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 533,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in The Hackett Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCKT opened at $19.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.52 and a twelve month high of $34.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.42. The firm has a market cap of $518.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04.

The Hackett Group Announces Dividend

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 3.53%.The company had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. The Hackett Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on HCKT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of The Hackett Group in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hackett Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

