Zacks Research Downgrades Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to Strong Sell

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Thor Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. UBS Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Thor Industries from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.80.

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $102.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $63.15 and a 12 month high of $117.09. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.52. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 2.87%.The firm had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thor Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thor Industries in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 2,463.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 282 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 300 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 33,300.0% in the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 334 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 174.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 371 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thor Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

