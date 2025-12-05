Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Insider Sells $22,307.67 in Stock

Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) insider Jason Adair sold 693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total value of $22,307.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 175,868 shares in the company, valued at $5,661,190.92. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jason Adair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Jason Adair sold 35,656 shares of Liquidia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total transaction of $1,070,749.68.

On Monday, October 27th, Jason Adair sold 692 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $15,867.56.

On Monday, October 13th, Jason Adair sold 3,670 shares of Liquidia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.41, for a total transaction of $85,914.70.

NASDAQ LQDA opened at $33.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Liquidia Corporation has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $34.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -23.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Liquidia ( NASDAQ:LQDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.41. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 296.78% and a negative net margin of 176.04%.The firm had revenue of $54.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1106.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liquidia Corporation will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LQDA shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Liquidia by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,565,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,783,000 after buying an additional 4,326,876 shares in the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquidia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,887,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,114,000. Tyro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the second quarter valued at $15,473,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidia by 811.7% during the second quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 1,103,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,754,000 after acquiring an additional 982,778 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

