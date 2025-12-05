Lingotto Investment Management LLP Sells 280,045 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

Lingotto Investment Management LLP cut its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,765,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,045 shares during the quarter. Carvana makes up about 27.0% of Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lingotto Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Carvana were worth $1,268,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Carvana by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after buying an additional 1,823,218 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,764,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,035,000 after acquiring an additional 229,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 11.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,301,000 after acquiring an additional 221,161 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 1,374.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 901,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,677,000 after acquiring an additional 840,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,468,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana
In other news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 15,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $5,625,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 83,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,131,750. The trade was a 15.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Maroone sold 30,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.34, for a total transaction of $12,381,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 143,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,478,014.82. This trade represents a 17.72% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 432,380 shares of company stock valued at $160,355,855. 17.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Carvana Stock Performance
Shares of CVNA stock opened at $399.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $345.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.05. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $148.25 and a 1 year high of $413.33. The firm has a market cap of $86.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.12, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 3.51.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Carvana Company Profile
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
