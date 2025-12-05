Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.03 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Domo updated its FY 2026 guidance to -0.110–0.070 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance to -0.050–0.010 EPS.

DOMO stock opened at $11.57 on Friday. Domo has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $18.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $477.03 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.76.

In other news, Director Daniel David Daniel III sold 273,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $4,179,714.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Domo in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Domo in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Domo during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Domo by 17.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Domo from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen raised Domo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Domo in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Domo from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

