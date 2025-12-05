Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.450-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.3 billion. Cooper Companies also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 1.020-1.040 EPS.

Cooper Companies Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:COO opened at $77.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05. Cooper Companies has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $104.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 10.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Cooper Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.020-1.040 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical device company to reacquire up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cooper Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cooper Companies

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.39 per share, with a total value of $136,780.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,777 shares in the company, valued at $395,089.03. The trade was a 52.95% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cooper Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 5.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 328,930 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,407,000 after acquiring an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 750,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,062 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 69,348 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.