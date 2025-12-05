XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Vuzix Corporation $VUZI

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 182,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vuzix by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 162,229 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix during the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter valued at about $3,547,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. bought a new position in Vuzix in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Vuzix Stock Performance

Vuzix stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.72. The company has a market cap of $221.16 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.75. Vuzix Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.79.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 117.63% and a negative net margin of 702.71%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 million.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets smart glasses and augmented reality (AR) technologies and products for the enterprise, medical, defense, and consumer markets. The company’s products include head-mounted smart personal display and wearable computing devices that offer users a portable viewing experience, provide solutions for mobility, wearable displays, and augmented reality, as well as original equipment manufacturer waveguide optical components and display engines.

