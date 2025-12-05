12,474 Shares in Oracle Corporation $ORCL Purchased by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,474 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Kilter Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter valued at $30,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $214.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $345.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Oracle news, Director William G. Parrett sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,784. This trade represents a 39.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This represents a 24.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807 in the last 90 days. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Rothschild Redb raised Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.