XTX Topco Ltd Sells 12,409 Shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation $SXT

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,409 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,593,000 after purchasing an additional 9,211 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $91,280,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 686,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,657,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Sensient Technologies by 4,511.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 589,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,055,000 after buying an additional 576,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 549,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,924,000 after buying an additional 199,827 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

SXT opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.58. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52 week low of $66.14 and a 52 week high of $121.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 8.72%.The business had revenue of $412.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.45 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sensient Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.130-3.230 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 10th. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 50.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David J. Plautz purchased 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.98 per share, for a total transaction of $199,907.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,847.02. The trade was a 253.24% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Carleone acquired 1,000 shares of Sensient Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $91,260.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 22,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,501.64. The trade was a 4.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensient Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

