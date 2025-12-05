XTX Topco Ltd Has $479,000 Stock Position in NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its position in NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,648 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in NMI were worth $479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NMI by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,249,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,919,000 after purchasing an additional 115,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,966,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,996,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,432,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,658,000 after acquiring an additional 970,551 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,886,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in NMI by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 640,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 277,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMIH. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of NMI in a research note on Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

NMIH stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $38.59. NMI Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $43.20.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The business had revenue of $171.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.01 million. NMI had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 55.02%.The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $738,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 46,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,097.40. This represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Scheid sold 19,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $783,291.06. Following the sale, the director owned 78,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,917.60. The trade was a 20.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

