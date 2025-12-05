XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 29,700 Calumet, Inc. $CLMT

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Calumet, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 29,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLMT. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Calumet during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Calumet by 109.4% in the second quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 3,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calumet during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Calumet by 11.4% during the second quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet during the second quarter worth about $205,000. 34.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $19.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. Calumet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.68 and a 12-month high of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Calumet ( NASDAQ:CLMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Calumet’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Calumet, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLMT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Calumet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Calumet from $12.00 to $13.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Zacks Research raised shares of Calumet from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Calumet in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Calumet from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.04.

Calumet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, formulating, and marketing of a diversified slate of specialty branded products and renewable fuels to customers across a broad range of consumer-facing and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products & Solutions, Performance Brands, Montana/Renewables, and Corporate.

