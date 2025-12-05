Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Bought by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 97.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,278,874 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,916,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,461 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,760,048,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter worth $4,275,378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.4% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 13,884,524 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,941,195,000 after buying an additional 59,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in Oracle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 12,736,855 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,749,280,000 after buying an additional 409,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,927,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. This represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 over the last three months. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $214.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $610.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $254.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORCL. UBS Group upped their price objective on Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.73.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

