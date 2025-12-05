XTX Topco Ltd Has $483,000 Stake in Paramount Group, Inc. $PGRE

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 79,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,805 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Paramount Group were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PGRE. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 86.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 669,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 31,978 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Paramount Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,096,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Paramount Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 80,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 222.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 34,306 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4.20 to $6.60 in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $6.60 target price on Paramount Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $6.60 price target on Paramount Group and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Paramount Group in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.45.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.65 million. Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

