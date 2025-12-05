XTX Topco Ltd Has $535,000 Holdings in Adeia Inc. $ADEA

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in Adeia Inc. (NASDAQ:ADEA – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,083 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Adeia were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adeia during the first quarter valued at about $11,622,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Adeia by 122.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 961,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after acquiring an additional 528,617 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Adeia by 110.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 752,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 395,462 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Adeia by 1,193.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 348,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 321,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Adeia by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 423,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after acquiring an additional 150,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADEA. Wall Street Zen lowered Adeia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Adeia in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Adeia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Adeia in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adeia in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Adeia Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADEA opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. Adeia Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.51.

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.08). Adeia had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 19.32%.The firm had revenue of $87.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Adeia Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adeia Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Adeia’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Adeia Profile

Adeia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and semiconductor intellectual property licensing company in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers and social media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand and advertising-supported streaming service providers, as well as content providers, networks, and media companies.

