XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in RadNet, Inc. $RDNT

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in RadNet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 35,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RadNet by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in RadNet by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in RadNet by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,558 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $81.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of -476.91 and a beta of 1.49. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $85.84.

RadNet ( NASDAQ:RDNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The medical research company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). RadNet had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 0.65%.The firm had revenue of $522.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of RadNet in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of RadNet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of RadNet from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $727,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 239,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,398,171.42. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 500 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $36,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 53,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,594.35. This represents a 0.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $7,287,864 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

