XTX Topco Ltd Sells 215,059 Shares of New Gold Inc. $NGD

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its holdings in New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Free Report) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,059 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in New Gold were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in New Gold by 16.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,761,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,732 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 3.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,610,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,586,000 after buying an additional 461,170 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in New Gold by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,465,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,755,000 after buying an additional 5,314,473 shares during the period. Amundi raised its position in shares of New Gold by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 8,356,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,580,000 after buying an additional 2,478,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,448,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,692 shares during the period. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGD. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on New Gold from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, October 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of New Gold from $6.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

NYSE:NGD opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.82. New Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.43 and a 1-year high of $8.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08 and a beta of 0.65.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

