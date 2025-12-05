M&T Bank Corp Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,468 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,612,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,564,000 after buying an additional 1,371,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,840,000 after acquiring an additional 507,926 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244,182 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $973,122,000. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth about $951,479,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $861,480.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,388.08. The trade was a 49.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 418,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total transaction of $48,761,477.28. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 3,929,294 shares of company stock valued at $502,634,988 over the last three months. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of HOOD stock opened at $137.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.09 and a 200-day moving average of $108.96. The stock has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.43. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

