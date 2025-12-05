Bradley Hicks Sells 2,000 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) insider Bradley Hicks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $380,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,796,029.96. This represents a 6.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $187.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.79 and a 52-week high of $190.95.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.30. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 22nd that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,048,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,486,670,000 after acquiring an additional 195,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,853,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,015,000 after purchasing an additional 616,986 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,122,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $592,015,000 after purchasing an additional 272,594 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,189,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $426,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,383,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.30.

Get Our Latest Analysis on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.