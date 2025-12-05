Kennedy Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. $TBBK

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,722 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,955 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Bancorp worth $10,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $208,000. 96.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Bancorp from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of Bancorp stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.29. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $81.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.75.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.16). Bancorp had a return on equity of 27.97% and a net margin of 26.15%.The company had revenue of $134.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Bancorp has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Gregor J. Garry sold 12,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $941,654.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 110,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,273,439.98. The trade was a 10.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ryan Harris sold 9,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total value of $751,557.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,897,399.26. This trade represents a 7.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bancorp Bank, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, time, money market, and commercial accounts; overdrafts; and certificates of deposit.

