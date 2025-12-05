SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Ses S.A. (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $6.30. SES shares last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 350 shares traded.

SES Trading Down 0.2%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.77.

Get SES alerts:

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $898.90 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ses S.A. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SES Company Profile

SES SA provides satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services worldwide. The company offers content connectivity solutions, including network spanning satellite and ground infrastructure to create, deliver, and manage video and data solutions. It also provides data connectivity services through its fleet of geostationary earth orbit and medium earth orbit satellites to the aviation, cloud, cruise, energy, government, maritime, and telco and mobile network operator industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.