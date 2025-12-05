Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$17.18, but opened at C$16.57. Mercedes-Benz Group shares last traded at C$16.77, with a volume of 12,878 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MBGYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Mercedes-Benz Group
Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 4.4%
Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.58 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile
Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Mercedes-Benz Group
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Could Ross Stores Stock Hit $200 by Christmas? Here Are 3 Reasons Analysts Think So
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- The Trade Desk: After a 70% Plunge, This Could Be The Time to Buy
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Tap Into 2026 AI Infrastructure Gains With This High-Growth ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.