Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at C$17.18, but opened at C$16.57. Mercedes-Benz Group shares last traded at C$16.77, with a volume of 12,878 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBGYY has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Mercedes-Benz Group from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 4.4%

The company has a market cap of C$67.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$37.58 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 6.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

