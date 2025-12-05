Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.98, but opened at $59.04. Suzuki Motor shares last traded at $60.45, with a volume of 4,957 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Zacks Research raised Suzuki Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suzuki Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Suzuki Motor Trading Down 1.0%

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 6.71%.The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Suzuki Motor will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

