Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.71, but opened at $59.30. Microchip Technology shares last traded at $61.7890, with a volume of 4,015,368 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Research cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Stock Up 1.7%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -143.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Microchip Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.44%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 4,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $216,273.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 30,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,184.71. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 294.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $338,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 18.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,470,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $94,407,000 after acquiring an additional 226,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $6,051,000. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.