Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.59 and last traded at $25.46, with a volume of 93527 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYEL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lyell Immunopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 14.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $540.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of -0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25.

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.81) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative return on equity of 96.68% and a negative net margin of 794,292.69%. Research analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyell Immunopharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARCH Venture Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 51.5% in the third quarter. ARCH Venture Management LLC now owns 2,759,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,807,000 after purchasing an additional 938,438 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 136.3% in the 1st quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 2,482,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,432,086 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 336,378 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 204.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 660,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 443,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, develops T cell reprogramming technologies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technologies, such as c Jun overexpression and NR4A3 gene knockout, to endow resistance to T cell exhaustion; and an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technologies, including Epi R to generate population of T cells with durable stemness, and Stim R, a proprietary synthetic cell mimetic.

