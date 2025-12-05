M Holdings Securities Inc. Buys 11,046 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,313 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in PayPal by 100.4% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87,524 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in PayPal by 41.2% during the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $84.00 target price on PayPal in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $61.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.58. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.85 and a 52-week high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. PayPal has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.390 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. PayPal’s dividend payout ratio is 11.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.87, for a total value of $860,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,799.21. This trade represents a 28.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.13, for a total value of $94,984.62. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,156 shares of company stock worth $2,432,524. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.