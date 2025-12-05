Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,386 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 0.6% of Marshall Wace LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $538,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the second quarter worth $559,000. Ninety One North America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.5% during the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,927,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.0% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,460,000 after buying an additional 81,124 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre Price Performance

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,139.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,646.00 and a 52-week high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market cap of $108.48 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,154.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,338.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.03% and a net margin of 7.93%.The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,875.00 to $2,780.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,850.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Dbs Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,848.82.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.