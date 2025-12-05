Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Purchased by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 58.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,401 shares during the quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $3,307,457,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,543,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $520,232,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 149,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.99, for a total value of $24,577,509.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 642,786 shares in the company, valued at $105,410,476.14. This represents a 18.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $3,484,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 59,794 shares in the company, valued at $9,922,814.30. The trade was a 25.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,029,844 shares of company stock valued at $168,161,111. 9.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLTR stock opened at $177.92 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.40 and a twelve month high of $207.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.91 and its 200-day moving average is $160.82. The company has a market cap of $424.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.49.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLTR. DA Davidson increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

