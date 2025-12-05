Matthew Banks Sells 731 Shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew Banks sold 731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $69,912.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 6,554 shares in the company, valued at $626,824.56. This represents a 10.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Roku Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $94.54 on Friday. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $116.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -472.68 and a beta of 1.98.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 0.61%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Roku from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Roku in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Roku in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Roku by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

