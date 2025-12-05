Leonard Tannenbaum Acquires 15,000 Shares of AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Stock

AFC Gamma Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) Director Leonard Tannenbaum purchased 15,000 shares of AFC Gamma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $43,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,707,098 shares in the company, valued at $16,436,442.24. This trade represents a 0.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

AFC Gamma Trading Down 2.4%

AFCG opened at $2.89 on Friday. AFC Gamma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.

Get AFC Gamma alerts:

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). AFC Gamma had a positive return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 70.46%.The company had revenue of ($3.18) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AFC Gamma Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AFC Gamma Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.8%. AFC Gamma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.69%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of AFC Gamma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of AFC Gamma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of AFC Gamma to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AFC Gamma

About AFC Gamma

(Get Free Report)

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other various commercial real estate loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AFC Gamma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFC Gamma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.