James Blackie Sells 10,951 Shares of ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) CRO James Blackie sold 10,951 shares of ON24 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $61,982.66. Following the sale, the executive owned 478,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,353.26. This trade represents a 2.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Blackie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 1st, James Blackie sold 11,599 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $66,114.30.

On Thursday, November 20th, James Blackie sold 4,659 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $24,692.70.

On Monday, September 8th, James Blackie sold 3,012 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $16,806.96.

On Friday, September 5th, James Blackie sold 3,770 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $20,810.40.

On Thursday, September 4th, James Blackie sold 4,592 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $25,347.84.

ON24 Stock Performance

ON24 stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $246.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.66. ON24, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $7.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON24

ON24 ( NYSE:ONTF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. ON24 had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.87 million. ON24 has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.050-0.060 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON24, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP increased its position in shares of ON24 by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 7,659,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,829,000 after buying an additional 329,715 shares in the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its holdings in ON24 by 87.5% during the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ON24 by 18.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 830,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after acquiring an additional 127,010 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of ON24 by 19.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 710,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 116,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 852,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 102,396 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of ON24 from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

